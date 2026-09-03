Punahou Music Faculty Recital
Punahou Music Faculty Recital
In celebration of music, over thirty music artist-educators and staff members as well as alumni of the Punahou Music School and Punahou Music Department will share their talents and perform a wide variety of selections including classical, contemporary, Bluegrass, Jazz and Hawaiian music.
The program will include a mix of ensembles including solo piano, solo bass, slack key guitar and ukulele duo, fiddle duo, violin & piano duo, bassoon & piano duo, horn & piano duo, piano duet, piano trio (one piano, six hands!), string trio, shakuhachi and piano trio, and a vocal ensemble.
The program will be about 90 minutes in length.
Punahou School - Dillingham Hall
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Punahou Music School
8089445829
musicschool@punahou.edu
Punahou School - Dillingham Hall
1601 Punahou StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-944-5829
musicschool@punahou.edu