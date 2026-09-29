'Pride in Paradise' - 38th Annual Talk Story Festival!

Everyone is invited to show their “Pride in Paradise” as the beloved Talk Story Festival returns to the Mission Memorial Auditorium on Friday, October 2, 2026 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrating it’s 38th year of perpetuating Hawai‘i’s oral tradition of talking story, this year’s event highlights the islands’ māhū culture and the rich, powerful narratives that have shaped it for generations.

Hosted by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation and City Councilmembers Tyler Dos Santos-Tam & Matt Weyer, the evening features a colorful tapestry of presentations from:

🌈 Lei Pua ‘Ala – Queer Histories of Hawai‘i

🌈 City and County of Honolulu’s Rainbow Employee Resource Group

🌈 Hawai‘i State LGBTQ+ Commission

🌈 Spill the Tea Café

🌈 Manakō Tanaka

“Pride in Paradise gives us an opportunity to come together to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community,” said Councilmember Matt Weyer. “By amplifying these stories, we are reminded of how far we’ve come. This will inspire us to continue building an inclusive City centered around aloha, where everyone feels valued.”

“Story-telling opportunities like these really serve as a living archive for our community’s courage, love, and resilience,” said Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. “Our mo‘olelo have the power to bridge hearts, and this festival ensures that every rainbow colored narrative finds its place in our shared history.”

Everyone is welcome to this free event, whether you’re a longtime member of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally, a curious visitor, or simply love a good story. Enjoy this safe, inclusive space to celebrate love, diversity, and the island spirit, while experiencing these inspiring stories first-hand. Free parking is available in the City’s Municipal Lot near Beretania and Alapa‘i streets after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The annual Talk Story Festival aims to share authentic local voices, fostering cultural exchange and the sharing of knowledge through the art of storytelling. Each year, the series spotlights an engaging community theme; whether that’s street art, fashion, or celebrating the island’s vibrant māhū heritage and its ongoing quest for equality.

In its 38 years of existence, the festival has been presented in many locations and adapted to the times, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the storytelling sessions from the 32nd and 33rd Annual Talk Story Festivals remain available to everyone around the world through our DPR social media platforms. Particularly DPR’s YouTube Channel at bit.ly/DPRyoutube

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.