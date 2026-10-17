Piercing the Veil: An Interactive Astrology Workshop in Makawao

Explore the planets, their archetypes, and the connection between our inner and outer worlds with psychotherapist and astrologer Lindsay Roth, LCSW. This interactive workshop features storytelling, guided reflection, embodiment, and playful exercises. No astrology experience necessary. Tea service included.

Friday, November 13 • Doors at 6:30 p.m.

1043 Makawao Ave, Suite 208

$55; $45 for Denizen & 88 Club members

RSVP: https://thehistrologyshow.com/rsvp