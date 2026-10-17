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Piercing the Veil: An Interactive Astrology Workshop in Makawao

Piercing the Veil: An Interactive Astrology Workshop in Makawao

Explore the planets, their archetypes, and the connection between our inner and outer worlds with psychotherapist and astrologer Lindsay Roth, LCSW. This interactive workshop features storytelling, guided reflection, embodiment, and playful exercises. No astrology experience necessary. Tea service included.

Friday, November 13 • Doors at 6:30 p.m.
1043 Makawao Ave, Suite 208
$55; $45 for Denizen & 88 Club members
RSVP: https://thehistrologyshow.com/rsvp

Silk Sky Tea
55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lindsay Anne Roth, LCSW
8088959967
wholemoontherapy@gmail.com
https://www.wholemoontherapy.com/

Artist Group Info

Lindsay Anne Roth, LCSW
wholemoontherapy@gmail.com
https://www.wholemoontherapy.com/
Silk Sky Tea
1043 Makawao Ave, Suite 208,
Makawao, Hawaii 96768
8088959967
wholemoontherapy@gmail.com
https://thehistrologyshow.com/rsvp