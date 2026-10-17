Piercing the Veil: An Interactive Astrology Workshop in Makawao
Piercing the Veil: An Interactive Astrology Workshop in Makawao
Explore the planets, their archetypes, and the connection between our inner and outer worlds with psychotherapist and astrologer Lindsay Roth, LCSW. This interactive workshop features storytelling, guided reflection, embodiment, and playful exercises. No astrology experience necessary. Tea service included.
Friday, November 13 • Doors at 6:30 p.m.
1043 Makawao Ave, Suite 208
$55; $45 for Denizen & 88 Club members
RSVP: https://thehistrologyshow.com/rsvp
Silk Sky Tea
55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lindsay Anne Roth, LCSW
8088959967
wholemoontherapy@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Lindsay Anne Roth, LCSW
wholemoontherapy@gmail.com
Silk Sky Tea
1043 Makawao Ave, Suite 208,Makawao, Hawaii 96768
8088959967
wholemoontherapy@gmail.com