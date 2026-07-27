Pau-Ha-Hana with Storyteller Elexis Draine
Pau-Ha-Hana with Storyteller Elexis Draine
This months guest storyteller is local theater actress, director and Improv Superette member Elexis Draine! Elexis takes the stage to tell stories from her life as inspiration for comedy by Think Fast Improv!
Friday August 21st
NextDoor 43 Hotel St
Doors 7pm, show 7:30pm.
$10 Presale / $15 at the door
21+ full bar
https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/465356
About our storyteller:
Elexis Draine is a Hawaiʻi-based improviser she’s A proud member of the Improv Supperettes, she regularly performs with the Improv Superette at Kumu Kahua Theatre With a background in theater and a passion for making people laugh, Elexis embraces the “yes, and” spirit both on and off stage
Next Door
$10 presale / $15 door
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Think Fast Improv
Artist Group Info
Think Fast Improv
tfimprov@gmail.com
Next Door
43 North Hotel St.Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
8082004470
michael@nextdoorhi.com