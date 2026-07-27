Pau-Ha-Hana with Storyteller Elexis Draine

This months guest storyteller is local theater actress, director and Improv Superette member Elexis Draine! Elexis takes the stage to tell stories from her life as inspiration for comedy by Think Fast Improv!

Friday August 21st

NextDoor 43 Hotel St

Doors 7pm, show 7:30pm.

$10 Presale / $15 at the door

21+ full bar

https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/465356

About our storyteller:

Elexis Draine is a Hawaiʻi-based improviser she’s A proud member of the Improv Supperettes, she regularly performs with the Improv Superette at Kumu Kahua Theatre With a background in theater and a passion for making people laugh, Elexis embraces the “yes, and” spirit both on and off stage