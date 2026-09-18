© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pastel Workshop with Hitoshi Hida

Pastel Workshop with Hitoshi Hida

Spend the morning with Hitoshi Hida, AIA, a retired architect and accomplished artist, for a hands-on sketching workshop that explores the art of observing and capturing the world around us. Mr. Hida discovered his passion for drawing and painting as a child and has spent a lifetime refining his artistic eye and technique.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced artist, this engaging workshop offers an opportunity to develop your drawing abilities while experiencing the joy of pastel painting with one of Hawaiʻi's respected architectural and artistic talents.

AIA Honolulu Center for Architecture
AIA Members $20 | Non-Members $50
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com
aiahonolulu.org
AIA Honolulu Center for Architecture
828 Fort Street Mall Suite 100
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813