Pastel Workshop with Hitoshi Hida

Spend the morning with Hitoshi Hida, AIA, a retired architect and accomplished artist, for a hands-on sketching workshop that explores the art of observing and capturing the world around us. Mr. Hida discovered his passion for drawing and painting as a child and has spent a lifetime refining his artistic eye and technique.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced artist, this engaging workshop offers an opportunity to develop your drawing abilities while experiencing the joy of pastel painting with one of Hawaiʻi's respected architectural and artistic talents.