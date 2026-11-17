Papahānaumokuākea: Bringing the Place to the People
Papahānaumokuākea: Bringing the Place to the People
Join us for a FREE community gathering celebrating Papahānaumokuākea with ʻono food, storytelling, mele, and cultural connection!
E komo mai! We're bringing Papahānaumokuākea to communities across the pae ʻāina, and Hilo is our next stop!
This gathering, Papahānaumokuākea: Bringing the Place to the People, honors the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and its surrounding waters, a place rich in cultural history and ecological importance. Come share in an evening of food, mele, and moʻolelo as cultural practitioners, researchers, and others with strong ties to Papahānaumokuākea talk story about their connection to this sacred place.
Come with your aloha spirit, ready to listen, learn, and connect.
Mokupāpapa Discovery Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument - Mokupāpapa Discovery Center
808-498-4709
Artist Group Info
cascade@pmdphawaii.org
Mokupāpapa Discovery Center
76 Kamehameha AveHilo, Hawaii 96720
808-294-5556
andy.collins@Noaa.gov