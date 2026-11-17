Join us for a FREE community gathering celebrating Papahānaumokuākea with ʻono food, storytelling, mele, and cultural connection!

E komo mai! We're bringing Papahānaumokuākea to communities across the pae ʻāina, and Hilo is our next stop!

This gathering, Papahānaumokuākea: Bringing the Place to the People, honors the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and its surrounding waters, a place rich in cultural history and ecological importance. Come share in an evening of food, mele, and moʻolelo as cultural practitioners, researchers, and others with strong ties to Papahānaumokuākea talk story about their connection to this sacred place.

Come with your aloha spirit, ready to listen, learn, and connect.