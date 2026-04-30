Opening Reception "Our Light “ Illuminating Gender Diversity Through Portraits Formed in Smoke

“Our Light” Exhibition Illuminates Gender Diversity

Through Portraits Formed in Smoke

The Wailoa Center is proud to present a transformative exhibition this May featuring the evocative portrait series “Our Light” by classically trained artist and queer activist Adare.

Opening May 15th, 2026, in the Fountain Gallery at Wailoa Center, “Our Light” is a powerful new art series that celebrates the personal stories of Trans, Māhū, and non-binary people. Each portrait is created by capturing smoke on a clean white surface before enhancing it with charcoal and oil paints. “Our Light” runs from May 15 - June 18, 2026.

"This series is about the light we carry within us, even in a world that often tries to diminish it," says Adare, founder of the Kīpaipai Art Studios.

Adare (they/them) is a Big Island-based portrait artist, teacher, and LGBTQ+ activist known for their vibrant oil and mixed-media work. Their mission is to nurture inclusive creative communities through art education and collaborative events.

Event Highlights

Opening Reception: May 15th, 5 - 7 p.m.

Talk Story: Collaborative sessions focusing on life stories and perspectives

May 23, 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Drawing Diversity Workshop: A free figurative workshop led by Adare to bring further awareness to the "Our Light" series

June 6, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sign up at

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/drawing-diversity-figurative

‘Our Light’ www.ourlightexhibit.com

For more about Adare: AdareArt.com

Wailoa Center

DLNR.SP.Wailoacenter@hawaii.gov

200 Piopio Street, Hilo in Wailoa River State Park Recreation Area

(808) 933-0416

Saturday from 10- a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday