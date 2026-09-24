ONO - Bright by Francis Tau'a
ONO - Bright by Francis Tau'a
Bright
Original work by local playwright and actor Francis Tau'a.
Bright is an exploration of the human experience through the lens of a single light in the Universe that teaches a new light what it means to shine. Trust, heartbreak, perseverance, joy, anger, and the unending desire for connection are the bridges crossed in this tour of milestones.
"The journey of discovery that ignites the light that shines in all of us."
Suitable for all ages.
Maui OnStage at the Historic 'Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic 'Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com