ONO - Bright by Francis Tau'a

Bright

Original work by local playwright and actor Francis Tau'a.

Bright is an exploration of the human experience through the lens of a single light in the Universe that teaches a new light what it means to shine. Trust, heartbreak, perseverance, joy, anger, and the unending desire for connection are the bridges crossed in this tour of milestones.

"The journey of discovery that ignites the light that shines in all of us."

Suitable for all ages.