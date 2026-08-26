Prost to good times and great beer! 🍻 Oktoberfest returns to SALT at Our Kakaʻako on Saturday, September 19 and Saturday, September 26, from 5–9PM in The Barn.

Enjoy live music from “Mike Lewis & Friends” featuring The Matterhorns and the Honolulu Brass Quintet, plus authentic German festival beers, brats from Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, and Bavarian pretzels and treats from Aloha German Bakery. 🥨🍺

Raise a stein and put your strength to the test during our Stein Hoisting Competition from 6–8PM, sponsored by Samuel Adams and Sierra Nevada.

Follow @saltourkakaako and @villagebeer on Instagram for event updates.