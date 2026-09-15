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Ocean of Peace exhibition opening

Ocean of Peace exhibition opening

Exhibition opening reception with gallery tour, performances, and refreshments.

Ocean of Peace features eleven contemporary artists whose visual storytelling spans carving, painting, drawing, photography, poetry, sculpture, weaving, and digital rendering. Exhibited alongside select treasures from the East-West Center Collection, these dynamic offerings bridge cultures and communities, inviting us all to look beyond geopolitical divisions and collectively realize a unified ocean of peace.

Featured artists: James C. Bamba, Carol Ann Carl, Manny Crisostomo, Gillian Dueñas, Kainoa Gruspe, Amber Khan, Marques Hanalei Marzan, Kalany Omengkar, Saumolia Puapuaga, Anthony Watson, and Lissette Yamase

East-West Center Gallery
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

East-West Center Arts Program
Arts@eastwestcenter.org
https://www.eastwestcenter.org/education/arts

Artist Group Info

Greg Corbino
East-West Center Gallery
1601 East-West Center Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822