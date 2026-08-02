Oahu Civic Orchestra's Summer Concert "Americana!"
Oahu Civic Orchestra's Summer Concert "Americana!"
The Oahu Civic Orchestra presents its FREE Summer Concert; Americana!
Come join us as we celebrate the 250th Birthday of the United States of America!
Conducted by Ronald Hirai, the 65 piece community orchestra presents music by Copland; Fanfare for the Common Man and Variations on a Shaker Melody from Appalachian Spring, Horner (arr. Moss); The Ludlows, Anderson; Bugler's Holiday, Gershwin (arr. Brubaker); Gershwin by George! and Williams (arr. Lavender), A Tribute to John Williams.
FREE ADMISSION and FREE PARKING! Access parking from Pensacola St. or plenty of nearby street parking.
Bring a Friend!!
McKinley High School Auditorium
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Oahu Civic Orchestra
(808) 342-0610
oahucivicorchestra@gmail.com
McKinley High School Auditorium
1039 S. King St. (entrance to parking on Pensacola St.)Honolulu, Hawaii 96814