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Oahu Civic Orchestra's Summer Concert "Americana!"

Oahu Civic Orchestra's Summer Concert "Americana!"

The Oahu Civic Orchestra presents its FREE Summer Concert; Americana!

Come join us as we celebrate the 250th Birthday of the United States of America!

Conducted by Ronald Hirai, the 65 piece community orchestra presents music by Copland; Fanfare for the Common Man and Variations on a Shaker Melody from Appalachian Spring, Horner (arr. Moss); The Ludlows, Anderson; Bugler's Holiday, Gershwin (arr. Brubaker); Gershwin by George! and Williams (arr. Lavender), A Tribute to John Williams.

FREE ADMISSION and FREE PARKING! Access parking from Pensacola St. or plenty of nearby street parking.

Bring a Friend!!

McKinley High School Auditorium
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Oahu Civic Orchestra
(808) 342-0610
oahucivicorchestra@gmail.com
https://www.oahucivicorchestra.org
McKinley High School Auditorium
1039 S. King St. (entrance to parking on Pensacola St.)
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814