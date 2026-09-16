North Island Community Meetings on Hawai‘i’s Energy Future
North Island Community Meetings on Hawai‘i’s Energy Future
The Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) and Paʻakai Communications invite community members to join an upcoming conversation about Hawai‘i’s energy future.
Attendees will learn more about how Hawai‘i’s energy system works, ask questions, and share their experiences, concerns, priorities, and manaʻo. The meeting will include a short presentation followed by small-group discussions focused on hearing directly from the community.
No prior energy knowledge is needed, and everyone is welcome. Bentos will be provided for those who RSVP.
Kahilu Town Hall
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO)
808-386-2560
kaulana@paakaicommunications.com
Kahilu Town Hall
67-1182 Lindsey Rd, Waimea, HI 96743Waimea, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-2700
office@manachristianohana.org