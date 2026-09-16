North Island Community Meetings on Hawai‘i’s Energy Future

The Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) and Paʻakai Communications invite community members to join an upcoming conversation about Hawai‘i’s energy future.

Attendees will learn more about how Hawai‘i’s energy system works, ask questions, and share their experiences, concerns, priorities, and manaʻo. The meeting will include a short presentation followed by small-group discussions focused on hearing directly from the community.

No prior energy knowledge is needed, and everyone is welcome. Bentos will be provided for those who RSVP.