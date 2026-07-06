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Noise Cabinet presents Sō Percussion

Noise Cabinet presents Sō Percussion

Noise Cabinet presents the Grammy-winning percussion quartet Sō Percussion at Capitol Modern.

Sō Percussion is a leading percussion quartet and nonprofit organization that fosters, creates, and presents adventurous new work with a unique focus on collaboration. Fueled by a belief in the unifying power of music, Sō Percussion brings the joy, curiosity, and inherent connectivity of percussion in all its forms to an ever broader audience.

Noise Cabinet is a forward leaning concert series created for listeners with openness and curiosity. Featuring several thoughtfully curated concerts, the series explores a wide spectrum of sound, from solo works and chamber music to free improvisations and electro-acoustic compositions.

For more information, please visit www.noisecabinet.com/sopercussion

Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Noise Cabinet
781-223-5625
clara@clarakimviolin.com
noisecabinet.com

Artist Group Info

Sō Percussion
sopercussion.com
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org
capitolmodern.org