Next Wave: Kailua Music School Bands at Blue Note Hawaii

Fresh off an extraordinary year of milestones and major performances, Kailua Music School is bringing its powerhouse Icon Academy Band Program to one of the state's most iconic stages for an unforgettable night of live music.

From performing alongside Henry Kapono and opening for national acts like Silversun Pickups, to sharing stages with The Green and Anuhea, appearing on television, and recording vocals for a film now streaming on Apple TV, these young musicians have already accomplished what many artists only dream of.

Their momentum reached new heights with the release of Kailua Music School's debut album, celebrated with student music videos featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City and a sold-out premiere event that filled all four theaters at Kailua Cinemas.