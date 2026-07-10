Neverland (production by The Lava Dolls)

✨ Neverland is coming to Kona! ✨

Join The Lava Dolls for an enchanting evening of burlesque inspired by the magic of Neverland! Expect dazzling costumes, incredible performances, and a night full of fantasy, fun, and a little pixie dust. 🌙✨

Grab your tickets before they fly away! We can’t wait to see you there. 💚

Ticket link: https://www.apachawaii.org/events/neverland-a-lava-dolls-production?fbclid=PAVERFWAS6leBwZG9mAmV4dG4DYWVtAjExAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkDzEyNDAyNDU3NDI4NzQxNAABp_bPvco9tpJzqHhM03cZewpNg0nyo0KcCMKkWNvCQhESMbyms8nDgT-X6LaD_aem_ZMUQKHWW2RG9aA-Ey7KRbg