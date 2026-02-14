Neave Piano Trio

Praised for performances that “balance passion with sensitivity and grace” (BBC Music Magazine), the two-time Grammy Award-nominated Neave Trio is known for its fiery connection, exuberance, and a shared reflects the deep human bonds at the core of chamber music. Formed in 2010, the Neave Trio has performed at esteemed concert series and festivals both nationwide and worldwide. Their Hilo concert will include Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Five Negro Melodies for PIano Trio," Brahms' Piano Trio No. 2, and Astor Piazzola's "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires."

