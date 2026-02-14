Neave Piano Trio
Neave Piano Trio
Praised for performances that “balance passion with sensitivity and grace” (BBC Music Magazine), the two-time Grammy Award-nominated Neave Trio is known for its fiery connection, exuberance, and a shared reflects the deep human bonds at the core of chamber music. Formed in 2010, the Neave Trio has performed at esteemed concert series and festivals both nationwide and worldwide. Their Hilo concert will include Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's "Five Negro Melodies for PIano Trio," Brahms' Piano Trio No. 2, and Astor Piazzola's "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires."
University of Hawaii at Hilo Performing Arts Center
gen: $30, senior (60+): $25 student $10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Concert Society
(808) 959-4064
Artist Group Info
Neave Trio
University of Hawaii at Hilo Performing Arts Center
200 W. Kawili St.Hilo, Hawaii 96720