Nature Bathing: Bye Bye Manic Mondays

Trade the Monday rush for a mindful walk through Lyon Arboretum. Disconnect from your phone and reconnect with nature.

What better way to begin your week than by slowing down and stepping into nature?

Leave your phone in the car and join us for a mindful walk through the beautiful trails of Lyon Arboretum. Rather than viewing the forest through a camera lens, you'll be invited to experience it with your own senses—taking in the sights, sounds, scents, textures, and beauty of the living landscape around you.