Nate Jackson Big Dog Tour at Blue Note Hawaii

Nate Jackson is one of the fastest-rising stars in comedy, with over 4.5 million TikTok followers and 700 million global views. Known for his viral content and electric stage presence, he’s currently selling out theaters across the U.S. and kicked off his BIG DOG TOUR.

In 2025, Nate released his first one-hour Netflix special, Nate Jackson: Super Funny which premiered to #3 on the Netflix Top 10. Known for his sharp crowd work and undeniable charisma, Jackson seamlessly flows between masterfully honed material and his unique style of hilarious crowd work—fearlessly diving into taboo topics and leaving no subject off-limits.

Nate is currently shooting season 2 of Apple’s Bad Monkey and recurred in Peacock’s The Paper. He also shared the screen with Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer in Aziz Ansari’s in the Lionsgate feature Good Fortune. He previously had a recurring role on NBC’s hit series Young Rock as The Junkyard Dog and has made memorable appearances on Spirited (Apple TV+), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), Nick Cannon Presents: Wild’N Out (MTV), All Def Comedy (HBO), Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City (Comedy Central), and Comic View (BET).

Tickets $30-$50