NĀ HŌKŪ HOU: Celebrating Nā Hōkū Hanohano Nominees and Awardees

The nominations have been released for the prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, considered to be Hawaiʻi’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards. The MACC presents a sampling of this year’s top nominees and past award winners in an evening of incredible music. Appearing both separately and together will be Henry Kapono, Brother Noland, Anthony Pfluke, and Kalaʻe Camarillo, with a combined 15 nominations in 2026 and an amazing 30 awards combined in past years.

Leading all nominations this year with 8 is Maui’s own Anthony Pfluke with the release of Ku’u Lei Lokelani. Kala’e Camarillo has 5 nominations in 2026 while Henry Kapono is nominated for 3 more to add to his historic amount of awards in previous years.

Adding interest to the lineup is that Henry Kapono, Anthony Pfluke, and Kala’e Camarillo are all nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Henry Kapono will also be joined on stage by Clara Stegall, a member of the Henry Kapono Foundation’s “On the Rise” (OTR) program. The program is dedicated to fueling the careers of Hawai’i’s emerging musicians, providing the support they need to grow as professional entertainers.

Food & Beverages will be available for purchase in the Yokouchi Pavilion from 5 - 7 pm.