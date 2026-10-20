Mokuhanga with Hiroki Morinoue
Mokuhanga with Hiroki Morinoue
Complementing the Sansei Connections Art Exhibit, join artist Hiroki Morinoue for a special workshop on Mokuhanga (Japanese Woodblock Printing) on Thursday, October 22, 2026. This demonstration will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Due to limited space, advance RSVP is required through the Hawaii Japanese Center.
Hawaii Japanese Center
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Japanese Center
reservehjc@gmail.com
Hawaii Japanese Center
751 Kanoelehua Ave.Hilo, Hawaii 96720
(808) 934-9611
reservehjc@gmail.com