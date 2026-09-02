Mike Lewis Big Band at Blue Note Hawaii

Local trumpeter and bandleader Mike Lewis returns to the club with his 17-piece big band! Now in his 11th year of Big Band Monday Residency at Blue Note Hawaii, Mike Lewis caps his illustrious 55th round the world show biz career trumpeting with the best; Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughn, Wynton Marsalis, Sammy Davis and even Hawaiʻi's own Kalapana, C&K and Bruno Mars to name just a few.​

Recent recipient of The Hawaiʻi State Senate honorarium for "his signature sound, dynamic conducting, and masterful arrangements. Mike Lewis has built and sustained Hawaiʻi's vibrant big band community"

Mike also holds the record for the most shows performed and produced at Blue Note Hawaii.

Tickets $25-$35

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.