Michael Yo, Comedian

This event is a joint production of Kauai Concert Association and Rice Street Business Association.

Bring your whole crew of family and friends to a night of pure comedy joy! KCA is partnering with the Rice Street Business Association to present this unique night of comedy.

Michael Yo is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, and host known for his relatable, high-energy stand-up that blends family dynamics with pop-culture observations. Often describing himself as a "Blasian" comic (born to a Black father and a Korean mother in Houston, Texas), his comedy heavily emphasizes his multi-cultural upbringing, his marriage to his white wife, and his life as a father.

Stand-Up Comedy Specials

Yo has released three prominent comedy specials that trace his evolution from a Hollywood insider to a family-focused headliner:

Blasian (2018): His debut stand-up special focusing on his identity, growing up mixed-race in Texas, and navigating cultural expectations.

I Never Thought (2022): A highly personal special that covers marriage, parenting, and his harrowing, near-fatal battle as one of the early severe COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Snack Daddy (2025): His third special, which highlights the hilarious struggles of aging past 40, "gentle parenting" vs. old-school parenting, and how he earned the title "Snack Daddy" at his kids' school.