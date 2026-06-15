Men I Trust - Night One

Men I Trust, a Canadian indie band formed in 2014, has quietly but profoundly left its mark on the music scene. Comprising Emma Proulx (guitar and vocals), Jessy Caron (guitar and bass), and Dragos Chiriac (keyboards), the trio’s enchanting sound, blending dream pop and indie elements, resonates with a global audience. Renowned for their hypnotic melodies and captivating vocals, the band has earned acclaim for their distinct approach to music. Self-producing their tracks, they showcase a maturity beyond their years in the industry. Men I Trust’s influence extends from their evocative compositions to their understated yet compelling live performances, offering audiences a genuine and intimate musical experience. In an era where music defies easy categorization, Men I Trust stands out for their ability to create a sound that transcends genres, shaping the indie music landscape with grace and authenticity.

