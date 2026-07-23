Melissa Mae at Blue Note Hawaii

Melissa Mae returns to Blue Note Hawaii for her third headlining performance — and this one comes with candles and a cake! Coinciding with her 40th birthday, this one-night-only show is equal parts stand-up special and celebration.

After selling out her first Blue Note headline show and closing out a ten-city national tour on the same stage a year later, Melissa Mae is back sharper, hotter, and more unapologetic than ever. Known for her fearless takes on womanhood, queerness, religion, dating, aging, politics, and modern absurdity, Melissa blends razor-sharp sarcasm with deadpan honesty in a way that feels both wildly inappropriate and deeply personal.

Come celebrate 40 years of bad decisions, personal growth, sexual tension, spiritual healing, and jokes that absolutely should not be said out loud.

One night only at Blue Note Hawaii, August 3rd!