Mele Market and Annual Christmas Craft Fair
Mele Market and Annual Christmas Craft Fair
Annual Christmas Craft Fair.
Great opportunity to eat, drink, and shop for amazing gifts.
Students' booths, too! Support young entrepreneurs.
Then, spend the day at the beach!
PTA fundraiser.
Sunset Beach Elementary North Shore
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sunset Beach Elementary School PTA
8083937122
dubieldesign@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Rex Dubiel
dubieldesign@hotmail.com
Sunset Beach Elementary North Shore
59-360 Kamehameha Hwy.Haleiwa, Hawaii 96712
8083937122
dubieldesign@hotmail.com