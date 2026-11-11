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Mele Market and Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Mele Market and Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Annual Christmas Craft Fair.
Great opportunity to eat, drink, and shop for amazing gifts.
Students' booths, too! Support young entrepreneurs.
Then, spend the day at the beach!

PTA fundraiser.

Sunset Beach Elementary North Shore
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Sunset Beach Elementary School PTA
8083937122
dubieldesign@hotmail.com

Artist Group Info

Rex Dubiel
dubieldesign@hotmail.com
www.rexthesurfdog.com
Sunset Beach Elementary North Shore
59-360 Kamehameha Hwy.
Haleiwa, Hawaii 96712
8083937122
dubieldesign@hotmail.com