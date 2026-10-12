Maui Movement Collective Grand Opening & Community Open House!

Come explore, create, and belong with us!

Maui Movement Collective invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of our new aerial arts and movement studio in Haʻikū!

Join us for a FREE, family-friendly, Halloween-inspired open house. Explore our new studio, meet the owners and instructors, enjoy a live aerial demonstration, try some introductory aerial skills with guidance, and get creative at our fall-inspired crafting station.

Costumes are welcome! Stop by anytime, bring your ʻohana, and discover a welcoming new space for movement, creativity, and connection.

Sunday, October 25, 2026

4:00–7:00 PM

Maui Movement Collective

810 Haʻikū Road, Unit 127, Haʻikū Marketplace

FREE admission | All ages welcome

www.mauimovementcollective.com

Explore. Create. Belong.