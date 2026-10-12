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Maui Movement Collective Grand Opening & Community Open House!

Maui Movement Collective Grand Opening & Community Open House!

Come explore, create, and belong with us!

Maui Movement Collective invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of our new aerial arts and movement studio in Haʻikū!

Join us for a FREE, family-friendly, Halloween-inspired open house. Explore our new studio, meet the owners and instructors, enjoy a live aerial demonstration, try some introductory aerial skills with guidance, and get creative at our fall-inspired crafting station.

Costumes are welcome! Stop by anytime, bring your ʻohana, and discover a welcoming new space for movement, creativity, and connection.

Sunday, October 25, 2026
4:00–7:00 PM
Maui Movement Collective
810 Haʻikū Road, Unit 127, Haʻikū Marketplace

FREE admission | All ages welcome

www.mauimovementcollective.com

Explore. Create. Belong.

Maui Movement Collective
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Maui Movement Collective
8084954545
info@mauimovementcollective.com
http://mauimovementcollective.org
Maui Movement Collective
810 Haiku Rd Unit 127
Haiku, Hawaii 96709
8084954545
info@mauimovementcollective.com
http://mauimovementcollective.com