Maui Community Band at The Shops at Wailea

Special performance from Maui Community Band on Friday, October 23 from 6-7pm at the Lower Level Stage!

Enjoy a special performance by the Maui Community Band, a beloved part of the Valley Isle’s arts scene since 2003. Featuring approximately 55 musicians ranging in age from 13 to 79, the ensemble brings together wind and percussion players from across the community under the direction of Music Director Ted Manzano.

Known for its free, family-friendly concerts, the Maui Community Band performs a diverse repertoire spanning Hawaiian music, classical selections and Broadway favorites.