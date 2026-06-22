Manoa Valley Theatre Cookout and Finale Performance
Manoa Valley Theatre Cookout and Finale Performance
A full day celebration of community, culture, and joy with local vendors, food, live performances and family friendly experiences - culminating with a high energy musical finale.
Manoa Valley Theatre
12:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Manoa Valley Theatre
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com
Manoa Valley Theatre
2833 East Manoa RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 988-6131
boxoffice@manoavalleytheatre.com