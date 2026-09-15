ManKind Project New Warrior Training Adventure

The New Warrior Training Adventure (NWTA) is a modern initiation experience for men—a real-time hero's journey over a single weekend.

During the weekend, men participate in team-building experiences and have opportunities to explore their life mission, purpose, and passion.

We create a supportive space where men can look at emotional barriers and discover patterns or blocks that may be keeping them from living more fully—as men, fathers, husbands, partners, and members of their communities.

This isn't a retreat, conference, or traditional workshop. It's an experiential weekend, so we intentionally don't describe every process beforehand.

You always have the choice to pass on a process.

Participants are also offered an Integration Training afterward to help bring what they discover during the weekend into their everyday lives.