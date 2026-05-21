Mana'o Radio's 24th Anniversary Fundraiser
Mana'o Radio's 24th Anniversary Fundraiser
Let’s boogie!
Join us at Mulligans on the Blue, Saturday, June 13th, from 6-9pm.
We’ll be celebrating Mana’o Radio’s 24th anniversary, featuring Shea Derrick and the Full Flavor Band, and Mana’o Radio DJ Chris Ca’ryn (KUH-rin).
Visit manaoradio.com/boogie to get your early bird tickets (through May 31st!)
And best of all, 100% of the proceeds benefit your favorite radio station!
Mulligans On The Blue
$40-45
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mana'o Radio
(808) 242-5666
Artist Group Info
Shea Derrick and Full Flavor Band
Mulligans On The Blue
100 Kaukahi StreetKihei, Hawaii 96753
(808) 874-1131