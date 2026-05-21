Mana'o Radio's 24th Anniversary Fundraiser

Let’s boogie!

Join us at Mulligans on the Blue, Saturday, June 13th, from 6-9pm.

We’ll be celebrating Mana’o Radio’s 24th anniversary, featuring Shea Derrick and the Full Flavor Band, and Mana’o Radio DJ Chris Ca’ryn (KUH-rin).

Visit manaoradio.com/boogie to get your early bird tickets (through May 31st!)

And best of all, 100% of the proceeds benefit your favorite radio station!

