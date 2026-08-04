MAMo Wearble Art Show

Join us for the 19th Annual MAMo Wearable Art Show, PAʻI Foundation's signature celebration of Native Hawaiian artistry, cultural innovation, and fashion. As Hawaiʻi's premier Indigenous wearable art event, MAMo showcases the extraordinary vision of Kanaka Maoli designers and artists whose creations honor ancestral knowledge while redefining contemporary fashion. Each work presented on the runway is more than a garment—it is a powerful expression of ʻike kūpuna (ancestral knowledge), moʻokūʻauhau (genealogy), aloha ʻāina (our connection to place), and the living traditions that continue to shape Native Hawaiian identity.