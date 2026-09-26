Makana in Concert (Kahilu Theatre)

Hailed by The New York Times as "dazzling" and recognized by Guitar Player Magazine as one of America's top guitarists, Makana is an internationally acclaimed slack key guitarist, singer, and composer who has redefined one of Hawaiʻi's most treasured musical traditions. A protégé of legendary master Sonny Chillingworth, Makana honors the roots of kī hō‘alu while fearlessly expanding its possibilities with breathtaking artistry and originality.

From intimate Hawaiian melodies to virtuosic original works, Makana's performances are mesmerizing, blending extraordinary musicianship, heartfelt storytelling, and the spirit of Hawaiʻi into an unforgettable evening. Whether you've followed his career for years or are discovering him for the first time, this is a rare opportunity to experience one of Hawaiʻi's most celebrated musical voices live at Kahilu Theatre.

Makana’s performances are as powerful as they are unpredictable—shifting from delicate, meditative passages to explosive, emotionally charged crescendos that captivate audiences in real time. A singer, composer, and activist, he brings intention and intensity to every stage he steps on, delivering music that is both technically stunning and deeply connected to the spirit and struggles of Hawaiʻi.

https://kahilu.org/events/makana-in-concert/