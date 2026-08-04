Celebrating the artistry, resilience, and enduring legacy of māhū through an unforgettable evening of world-class entertainment. From seasoned icons of Hawaiʻi's drag community to rising performers pushing creative boundaries, Māhū Madness showcases the incredible diversity, talent, and brilliance of Native Hawaiian and local LGBTQIA+ artists. Inspired by the glamour and legacy of the legendary Glades Era, the production brings together beloved queens and emerging stars for an electrifying night of live performances, storytelling, music, comedy, and unapologetic self-expression.