Magic in Paradise with David Kuraya

Magic in Paradise

Starring former Warren & Annabelle’s Headliner David Kuraya!

Sundays, July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2026

Starts at 2:00pm

1 Hour, No Intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/580645/

About the Show

Prepare to be dazzled by world-class entertainer and expert in sleight-of-hand magic, Maui’s own David Kuraya. David is one of six elite magicians– and the only magician from Maui– who performed regularly at the renowned Warren & Annabelle’s Magic Nightclub in Lahaina before the fires. A deeply community-oriented performer, David, carries on the legacy of that beautiful show with the blessing of his longtime friend and mentor Warren. At each show, he donates parts of his proceeds to local charities.

Other upcoming dates in the Series coming soon! Featuring special guest performers!

More About David

David also entertains corporate groups and colleges throughout Hawaii and the United States mainland. He was the strolling magician for Tony Robbins’ “Connect to My Essence” seminar on Maui, resident magician at Mana Kai Resort, and headlining performer at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood. David regularly entertains at private events for politicians, TV stars, and businessmen, such as the founder of Ellie Mae Inc., Sig Anderman, who said of David’s show, “I have worked with many magicians, but David is just THE BEST, as good as it gets, a ten out of ten.” Clients know they get more than magic when they book David Kuraya. His curated routines are original, clean, and personalized for each group. The message of David’s show is, “When we come together, amazing things happen.” The magic does not come from a colorful box or magic wand but through the whole audience’s teamwork. The result is a unique bonding experience that will leave a lasting effect long after the show. See you at showtime!

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/580645/

Ticket Information, prices shown include ticketing fees:

Premium Seating:

$42.40 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

Discounts:

$10 OFF Keiki and $5 OFF Teens and/or Kama’aina (with valid State of Hawai’i ID)

