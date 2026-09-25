American pianist Mackenzie Melemed brings audiences closer to classical music through world-class performances and spoken introductions that help audiences hear familiar music freshly and unfamiliar music with curiosity. The recipient of the 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant, this season he is performing an all-American recital, Keys Across America, a celebration of the USA’s 250th anniversary, exploring two centuries of American piano music across more than 50 cities. THe composers include Aaron Copland, Florence Price, Amy Beach, Ned Rorem, and many more.