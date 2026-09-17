Lyon Arboretum Fall Plant Sale

Whether you’re looking for an Aloha shirt, local honey, art, or some unusual plants, we’ve got you covered for the holidays! Join us at Lyon Arboretum in Mānoa Valley for our 2026 Fall Plant & Craft Sale. Come support local vendors, enjoy good music and food, and do your holiday shopping with us this year!

Get ready to browse an incredible selection of greenery, local creations, and handmade goods:

🪴Botanical Treasures: Shop for tropical ornamentals, Hoya, native plants, ferns, orchids, jade vines, aroids, gingers, bromeliads, and carnivorous plants available from Lyon’s own Horticulture Dept., Hui Ku Maoli Ola, Laʻau Hawaiʻi, Olomana Tropicals, Lang’s Nursery, Mix Plate Nurseries, Nuʻuanu Orchids, and others!

🎨Local Artisans & Crafts: Explore wearable art, Aloha shirts, botanical art, local honey, and crafts from vendors like David Shepard Hawaii, NaKui Studio, Nicole Nakata Art, Meli Hawaii, and more.

😋Ono Grindz & Tunes: Enjoy delicious food and drinks from Khao and Papas food truck, fresh local items from Da Poi Boi 808, refreshing elixirs from Bitter Root Brewery, and mellow music to set the scene.

💡Education: Visit educational booths hosted by conservation organizations and the UH Insect Museum to learn about native and invasive species in Hawaiʻi.