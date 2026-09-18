Lyon Arboretum and Friends Volunteer Event

Join us for a morning of caring for the Native Hawaiian plants in Lyon Arboretum’s Hawaiian Section. Help mālama (care for) these cherished members of our living collection by weeding, removing invasive species, and completing other garden tasks that support their health and continued growth.

Surrounded by the gentle rustling of leaves overhead and the calls of the variety of birds found at the Arboretum, volunteers can enjoy home-brewed māmaki tea in the garden while working alongside others who share an appreciation for Hawaiʻi’s plants and natural environment. A variety of tasks will be available for different interests and abilities.

This is a volunteer-only event, as Lyon Arboretum is closed to the public on Saturdays. Please arrive on time. The gate will close promptly at 8:15 a.m., and we cannot accommodate late entry. Volunteers should come prepared with closed-toe shoes (hiking shoes/boots or outdoor work boots are recommended; sneakers with good traction are ok. NO CROCS), long sleeves, long pants, a rain jacket, and a water bottle. Mosquito repellent is a must!