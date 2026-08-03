Lucas Zelnick September at Blue Note Hawaii | September 11th and 12th
Lucas Zelnick September at Blue Note Hawaii | September 11th and 12th
LUCAS ZELNICK is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. Lucas has been featured on Comedy Central, as a headliner at the Netflix is a Joke Festival and in feature films Regulars and Fade to Black. He has sold over 50,000 tickets on tour and accumulated 1 million followers and 500 million views across social media. For no reason at all, Lucas also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Show 6:30pm & 9pm
Doors 5pm & 8:30pm
Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section
$20 Minimum Per Person
Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available
Blue Note Hawaii
$34.10 - $45.90
06:30 PM - 10:30 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com