Long Beach Dub Allstars at Blue Note Hawaii

Following their 2020 self-titled comeback, Long Beach Dub Allstars return to basics with Echo Mountain High, a psychedelic, genre-bending trip through reggae, rock, ska, hip-hop, hard dub, and soul. Born from 18 yard-session demos written by Opie Ortiz and Edwin Kampwirth during pandemic downtime, the band tracked 13 songs straight to tape before polishing them at 17th Street Recording Studios. The result is a bolder, soul-infused record packed with guest features from Chris Dowd (Fishbone), Devin Morrison, Jesse Wagner, Philieano, and Travis Goertz, along with experimental touches like Mellotron inspired by The Beatles. Standout single "Precious Time" reflects Ortiz's harrowing firsthand experience during the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan, serving as a reminder of life's fragility. As foundational torchbearers of the post-Sublime reggae-rock movement, current members Ortiz, Kampwirth, Michael “Miguel” Happoldt, Tim Wu, Roger Rivas, and Gil Sharone prove their enduring legacy with a wild, fearless album tackling everything from love and social issues to mind-expanding soundscapes.

Ticket $25-$35

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors 5pm & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.