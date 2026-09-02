Local Comedy Showcase at Blue Note Hawaii

Comedy U returns to the Blue Note featuring some of Hawaii's best comedians.

Hosted by Jasmine Bautista and featuring Reese Paul, Lindsay Roth, Jose Dynamite, Andrew Joyce, Mike Rayo

Ticket $15-$20 +$5 Day of Show

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.