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Linguistic Reframing: Go From Contention to Connection

Linguistic Reframing: Go From Contention to Connection

Learn “Linguistic Re-framing” on December 3

Kimberly Dark presents the workshop “Linguistic Re-Framing: Go from Contention to Connection” on Thursday, December 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. Learn to understand and practice the skill of re-framing contentious, position-based statements into neutral language that helps everyone think more clearly and develop possible solutions. Key takeaways include: examining the causes of conflict and learning how language can help you sidestep conflict in a variety of settings; identifying the interests and emotions behind someone’s words; and turning complaints into issues to resolve. For registration, tuition, and scholarship information for the December 3rd training “Linguistic Re-Framing,” contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

CONTACT:

Carol Pacheco at carol@hawaiimediation.org

University of Hawaii at Hilo
$50.00
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ku'ikahi Mediation Center
808-935-7844
info@hawaiimediation.org
https://hawaiimediation.org/
University of Hawaii at Hilo
200 W. Kawili St.
Hilo, Hawaii 96720