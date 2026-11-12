Linguistic Reframing: Go From Contention to Connection

Learn “Linguistic Re-framing” on December 3

Kimberly Dark presents the workshop “Linguistic Re-Framing: Go from Contention to Connection” on Thursday, December 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. Learn to understand and practice the skill of re-framing contentious, position-based statements into neutral language that helps everyone think more clearly and develop possible solutions. Key takeaways include: examining the causes of conflict and learning how language can help you sidestep conflict in a variety of settings; identifying the interests and emotions behind someone’s words; and turning complaints into issues to resolve. For registration, tuition, and scholarship information for the December 3rd training “Linguistic Re-Framing,” contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

CONTACT:

Carol Pacheco at carol@hawaiimediation.org

