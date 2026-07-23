Lindsey Webster at Blue Note Hawaii

Lindsey Webster is a groundbreaking songwriter and performer whose music is defined by soulful depth and chart-topping success. Her journey shattered records when her debut single, "Fool Me Once," became the only vocal song other than Sade to hit #1 on the Billboard charts in an instrumental format, holding the top spot for an unprecedented four weeks. This wasn't a fluke; alongside longtime musical partner and producer, Keith Slattery, Lindsey has since landed an impressive thirteen songs in the Billboard Top 10.

Now, they unveil their latest album, "Music In Me," a masterful collection that bridges their foundational jazz roots with a deep, magnetic exploration of R&B. The album is a testament to Lindsey’s artistic evolution—her soaring voice and lyrical honesty blending seamlessly with a newfound soulful energy.