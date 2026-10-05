Legacy of Aloha: Estate & Planned Giving Seminar

Please join us for a friendly, informative session about how your giving can leave a lasting impact for future generations. Whether you're just curious or already thinking about your legacy, this seminar will provide insight into the benefits of planned giving, both for you and the community.

Guest speaker Ethan Okura, Esq., President of Okura & Associates, is an estate planning professional helping Hawaiʻi families create thoughtful estate plans and lasting legacies.

Lunch provided. Free to attend. No solicitations will be made. Invite a friend.

RSVP at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/jfLwuTjexF or development@hawaiifoodbasket.org, (808) 933-6030.