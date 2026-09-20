Lead & Lift 2026: Women Who Lead Hawai’i

Join the Junior League of Honolulu for a morning of conversation, connection, and reflection focused on courage and leadership.

This year’s panel brings together Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Meli James, and Dr. Maenette Benham — three Hawaiʻi leaders with distinct experiences in culture, entrepreneurship, education, and community leadership.

Join us on Saturday, October 10, from 9:00–11:30 a.m. at Limelight Hawaiʻi at Ala Moana Hotel for a panel discussion, audience Q&A, skill spotlight, guided reflection, and networking.

Light refreshments will be provided.