Kūpuna Afternoon at the Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center (PIOEC)

🎟️ REGISTER HERE: https://forms.gle/c2DWKdLteJmZRkyEA

Space is limited! Sign ups are encouraged, but not required.

📍 Where: Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center (PIOEC) @ Aloha Tower center courtyard

Time: Once a month on a Wednesday, 1-4 pm

UPCOMING DATES (1 pm - 4 pm):

--October 7

--November 4

--December 16

Summary:

Join us for our Kūpuna Afternoons at the Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center. These afternoons are welcome to all, but especially created for kūpuna as an opportunity to meet new friends. We'll play fun ocean-themed bingo and trivia, create art, and learn more about the ocean and our special national marine sanctuaries in the Pacific Islands Region.

Validated parking will be offered and light pupus and beverages will be provided, sponsored by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

Agenda:

1-2 PM: Ice Breaker, introductory videos/presentation

2-3 PM: Games (Trivia & Bingo)

3-4 PM: Crafts (Postcards, origami, drawing, etc)

🎟️ REGISTER HERE: https://forms.gle/c2DWKdLteJmZRkyEA

Contact us:

pioec.manager@noaa.gov or 808-807-2533