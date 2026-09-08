Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort invites guests and the local community to our Kona Village Art Walk, an evening celebrating Hawaiʻi's vibrant art and culture at Asaya Spa.

Explore a curated collection of original artwork inspired by the islands' landscapes, heritage, and natural beauty. Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to meet several featured artists, learn about their creative processes, and experience select artists painting live as works come to life in real time.

Guests can enjoy champagne and wine while browsing artwork available for purchase and connecting with fellow art enthusiasts in a relaxed and inspiring setting.

Featured artists include Christian Collier, Valy Mastrascusa, Kahea Fine Art, Dan Young, Steve Neil, Mindy Werth, Blake Kirkpatrick, Luti Castro, Maya Sorum, Krista Skehan, Terry Field, Heather Mettler, Mitch Hurst.

DATE & TIME

Friday, September 11 from 4 - 7 pm

LOCATION

Asaya Spa at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort