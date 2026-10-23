Kona Sailing Club Family Sail Day

Join Kona Sailing Club for Family Sail Day on Sunday, October 25, from 10 AM to 3 PM HST at Honokōhau Harbor. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Please register everyone who plans to sail so the club can prepare boats, life jackets and volunteer crews. Bring water and reef-safe sunscreen. Event details and registration: https://konasailingclub.org/event/familysailday/