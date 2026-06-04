Kona Orchestra concert

The Chamber Orchestra of Kona — Music From Television

Some music outlasts the show it was written for. Some music becomes the show — and then becomes something else entirely.

Henry Mancini’s Pink Panther Theme is inseparable from Peter Sellers’s bumbling Inspector Clouseau. Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony — one of the great works of the Romantic era — is, for an entire generation, inseparable from the Smurfs. Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue spent decades as the sound of United Airlines. And the finale of Rossini’s William Tell Overture? The Lone Ranger rode in on that for 22 years. The music was always magnificent. Television just gave it a new address.

The Chamber Orchestra of Kona’s June 7 program lives in that territory: the place where concert hall repertoire and the family living room meet. The first half moves from the Pink Panther to Schubert to Gershwin to Rossini — from slapstick to Romanticism to jazz to galloping horses — in a single afternoon.

After intermission, it’s pure television: Mission: Impossible, Peter Gunn, The West Wing, Star Trek Through the Years, Nadia’s Theme from The Young and the Restless, and a piece called Themes for a Couch Potato that needs no further explanation.

Performances of the Chamber Orchestra of Kona are always free to the public. Your tax-deductible donation continues the mission — and donors of $100 or more receive VIP seating.

WHAT: Chamber Orchestra of Kona — Music From Television

WHEN: Sunday, June 7 · 2:30 PM

WHERE: The Aloha Theater, 79-7384 Hawai’i Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI

HOW MUCH: Free · Donations appreciated · VIP seating for $100+ donors

