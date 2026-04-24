Kenny Tagavilla at Aloha Theatre

Kenny Tagavilla, hailing from Kona, brings more than two decades of musical artistry to the stage.

Known for his signature “Shaka and a Smile” charm, Kenny seamlessly blends heartfelt storytelling with a soulful, island‑infused country sound.

A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award–winner and sixteen-time finalist, he reached a major career milestone with the release of his debut full-length album in December 2023. The project, featuring his hit original anthem “KONA GROWN,” earned the 2024 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year, solidifying his role as a proud musical voice for his hometown.

Fresh off the release of his second full-length album, MUSIC MAN (December 2024), Kenny continues to build his musical catalog with songs that represent his home, and life experiences that connect and relate to people from every walk of life.

Come and see him live at Aloha Theatre. Get your tickets soon! It's sure to sell out.