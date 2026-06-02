Keni Blue & Company

Keni Blue and Company on Electric Tuesday

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 90 minutes with Intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/655275/

Maui’s guitar prodigy makes his long-awaited return to the ProArts Playhouse after his 1st sold out show in August 2025. He will be performing live with his 5-piece band!

“Love your work my friend” – Davey Johnstone Gutarist and Musical Director for Elton John

“U R the real deal young man!” – Gerardo Velez percussionist for Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock

Other notable musical artists who have recognized Keni Blue’s original talent include :

Billy Cox – Bassist for Jimi Hendrix Band of Gypsys, Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Richie Sambora.

Ticket Information, pricing show is before ticket fees.

Premium Seating:

$50 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$40 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$35

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$25

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/655275/